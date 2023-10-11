The Standard
Jury will soon retire in Hamilton caravan park attack trial

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
October 11 2023 - 3:45pm
The Hamilton Caravan Park.
A Hamilton man seriously injured another man with an iron bar and then made up a home invasion in an attempt to play the victim, a prosecutor says.

