A Hamilton man seriously injured another man with an iron bar and then made up a home invasion in an attempt to play the victim, a prosecutor says.
Wayne Dennert is standing trial in Warrnambool County Court after pleading not guilty to intentionally causing serious injury and an alternative charge of recklessly causing serious injury.
He is accused of repeatedly hitting then 42-year-old Brendan Nancarrow with an iron bar on April 24, 2021, leaving him in hospital for months with multiple fractures.
Mr Dennert claims he acted in self-defence.
In closing addresses on October 11 2023, barrister Anna Dixon urged jurors to put themselves in Mr Dennert's shoes on the night of the alleged attack.
She said the caravan park was the largest emergency accommodation provider in the region and that two weeks earlier the manager had been attacked by two drunk temporary residents inside his own home.
Ms Dixon told the court her client, Mr Dennert, was aware of that break-in and he gave evidence to the jury of hearing people outside his caravan, where he lived, and feeling scared, flustered and breathless.
"He was motivated by fear," she said.
She said Mr Nancarrow was a large, tall man who ran at Mr Dennert, and asked jurors to consider how they would feel in that moment.
"You would do whatever it took to defend yourself in the seconds you have," she said.
The jury previously heard Mr Nancarrow was repeatedly hit with an iron bar, leading to a bleed on the brain as well as a number of fractures, including to his skull, eye socket, ribs, leg, wrists and hands and fingers.
Prosecutor Andrew McKenry said Mr Dennert gave "simply implausible" evidence during the trial.
He said the accused man claimed 10 people were trying to break into his caravan through a window that was less than an A4 piece of paper wide.
He said when Mr Dennert came out of his caravan, nine of those people had completely disappeared without a trace.
Mr McKenry said the accused had told jurors he struck Mr Nancarrow, who then advanced at him, despite having multiple skull fractures, and witnesses giving evidence the victim couldn't get up from the ground.
He said after the attack, Mr Dennert told police the victim had smashed up the caravan.
"That was a lie," the prosecutor said.
Mr McKenry suggested Mr Dennert had lied to police to create the impression he was the victim.
He said every step of the way the accused man had "tried to duck the clear unreality of his explanation".
The week-long trial heard from a number of witnesses, including a group of men staying at the caravan park on the night of the alleged attack, who Ms Dixon said gave inconsistent evidence.
Judge Rosemary Carlin will give the jury instructions before they retire for deliberations.
