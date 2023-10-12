EVERY time Josh McGlade hits the training track he notices improvement in his running technique.
The Cobden-raised sprinter is a relative newcomer to professional running and will launch his second Victorian Athletic League season at his home track on Saturday, October 14.
McGlade, 19, will contest the men's 100-metre gift, 70m and 300m when Cobden hosts its first VAL meeting.
The Geelong-based university student, who describes his style as "explosive", will also compete at Mortlake - also new to the calendar - on Sunday.
Running for Warrnambool stable DPS has helped McGlade capitalise on natural speed.
"It is only my second season. I am really pumped up," he said.
"It's great to start the whole season at Cobden.
"I have always been fast and last year my mate (Safari McVilly) was really getting into it and he was always nagging me to come along and asked me to come.
"I came over with him to Warrnambool to DPS training and got hooked.
"I loved it - loved the coaches and the whole team - and I am just addicted to it now."
McGlade, who is studying health science at Deakin University, plays football for Cobden and has also played basketball and cricket in the past.
But his newfound interest in professional running has altered his priorities.
"Right now I am not playing cricket this season, I am focusing only on my sprinting," he said.
"I never really knew the depth to running and how much of a community it was and how fun it is.
"I love the travel around to every gift and there's lots of local gifts as well this year with the addition of Cobden and Mortlake.
"For me I am going to be competing in every single one."
McGlade will take lessons from his first VAL campaign into the 2023-24 season which will also include locally-based meetings at Terang and Warrnambool and the pinnacle - the famous Stawell Gift - at Easter.
"I just wanted to do my best. I came in trying to win everything. I knew I might not be able to do it but I wanted to give my all and I was pretty happy with how I went," he said of his debut season.
"I got a few placings but I am feeling a lot better about this year. Hopefully I can win a few gifts.
"I am probably good in the first 60 metres, that's why I have always preferred my 70s because I have lots of acceleration. "
DPS coaches Rob Duynhoven and Wayne Perry have had a positive impact on McGlade's progress.
"They've helped me more than I can say. I came to them with not much form at all and they've just helped me, shaped me and encouraged me just to get a base," he said.
"I am thankful. I still manage to get to two or three training (sessions) a week (with them in Warrnambool) and stay in contact with Rob and Wayne. "
Some DPS athletes will compete at both Cobden and Mortlake while others have committed to one day each.
DPS stable: Joshua McGlade (Cobden), Patrick Meade (Warrnambool), Aubery Watson (Grassmere), Perry Watson (Grassmere), Callum Wade (Warrnambool), Angus White (Warrnambool), Oakly Davies (Woodford), Layla Watson (Grassmere), Grace Carter (Warrnambool), Richard Wade (Warrnambool), Josh Drysdale (Timboon), Gabby Sullivan (Casterton), Leo McMeel (Warrnambool), Angus White (Warrnambool), Hannah McMeel (Warrnambool), Carl McMeel (Warrnambool).
