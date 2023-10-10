The Standard
Bikes worth $10k stolen from Casterton Motorcycles and Mowers

By Jessica Howard
October 11 2023 - 8:41am
Residents are being urged to keep an eye out for two four-wheel-motorbikes stolen from a Casterton business in an overnight burglary.

