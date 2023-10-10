Residents are being urged to keep an eye out for two four-wheel-motorbikes stolen from a Casterton business in an overnight burglary.
Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a padlock was cut and entry was gained to Casterton Motorcycles and Mowers between 9.30pm on October 9 and 8.30am the next morning.
"Once inside, the offenders have gained entry into the workshop area of that business and they have stolen two four-wheel-motorbikes, a laptop and about $100 cash," he said.
The motorbikes include a red 2017 Suzuki LTA400 and a red Honda TRX420.
Both bikes had roll-over protection and were worth about $5000 each.
The detective said police were calling for the public to help them recover the stolen bikes.
He urged anyone witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with CCTV footage in the Murray Street area to call Portland police, or report anonymously to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
