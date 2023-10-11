The Standardsport
Brierly-Christ Church English import Sam Thewlis takes 5-29 on club debut

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 11 2023
Leeds teenager Sam Thewlis enjoyed a dream debut with the ball for new club Brierly-Christ Church on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Leeds teenager Sam Thewlis enjoyed a dream debut with the ball for new club Brierly-Christ Church on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Englishman Sam Thewlis is hoping to make his mark on Australian soil after a dazzling debut with the ball for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit Brierly-Christ Church.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

