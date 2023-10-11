Englishman Sam Thewlis is hoping to make his mark on Australian soil after a dazzling debut with the ball for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit Brierly-Christ Church.
The 19-year-old right-handed off-spinner took figures of 5-29 from nine overs in the Bulls' thrilling three-run division one season-opening win against Mortlake.
Thewlis, who joins Brierly-Christ Church from Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club in Leeds, said he was thrilled to do his part among the Bulls' bowling attack after a less-than-ideal start with the bat.
"A shock to be fair but I had to make up for it after a golden duck," Thewlis told The Standard. "(I) did what I had to do (with the ball).
"We don't play hard wicket much over in England, it took a bit of getting used to but we got there in the end."
A first-up win has Thewlis feeling confident about the summer ahead with the Bulls.
"I'd like to take a fair few wickets," he said of his individual goals. "And as a team I reckon, after the first game, we can push and look to (play) finals, I don't see why not."
Thewlis said he was "settling in nicely" to his new surroundings after arriving in Australia about two weeks ago.
He said his decision to join the Bulls was influenced by his Hunslet Nelson teammate Andy McIntosh - a former Brierly-Christ Church import himself.
"I was excited, just raring to go really, when I booked flights I just wanted to come over straight away," Thewlis said.
"It's good, absolutely loving it."
He is also enjoying embracing new experiences.
"I went to Tower Hill, saw my first kangaroo, that was brilliant," he said.
"Watched the (AFL) grand final, had no idea what was going on but I enjoyed it, it was a good day."
Thewlis, who has played representative cricket, said he started playing the sport as a five-or-six-year-old and "hadn't really stopped" since.
Joining a young and emerging list at Brierly Recreation Reserve, Thewlis is bullish about the potential of the group this summer.
"The club, it's a great set of lads," he said. "Being young like I am, it's kind of nice having a young set of lads to play cricket with, there is some decent players in there as well.
"Good first game, couldn't have asked for much more, got the win, got the job done.
"We'll look to build on it, we've still got a bit of tinkering to do really."
