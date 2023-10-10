The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coroner releases findings into Kirkstall killings inquest

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 10 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Cashmore, the gunman behind a double murder-suicide in Kirkstall, had reported one victim had made repeated threats to kill him.
Travis Cashmore, the gunman behind a double murder-suicide in Kirkstall, had reported one victim had made repeated threats to kill him.

The gunman behind a double murder-suicide at Kirkstall had reported one of the victims threatened to kill him in the months before their deaths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.