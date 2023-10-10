James Rahilly is confident he is returning to Geelong a better coach than when he departed.
The South Warrnambool export, who won this year's AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year award, was announced as Chris Scott's newest assistant on Tuesday after three seasons with Adelaide.
He previously worked in various coaching roles at the Cats from 2008-2020 after playing 90 games for the club between 1998 and 2005.
Rahilly, who as forward coach oversaw a Crows attack that scored more home-and-away points than any other club this season, had no doubts he would benefit from time in South Australia.
"At Geelong we were always fighting for top four and to win a premiership every year. To go to Adelaide, it really is a complete re-build with the age profile, especially when I first got there, it was a completely different experience and great to be a part of building a list and developing that list," he told The Standard.
"And then working with some talented players up the forward end."
Rahilly, who has a house in Jan Juc and four children, Van, Hyde, Wren and West, with wife Georgia, said family was the main factor behind his decision to move back to his home state.
"I've got four kids, it's probably getting to a tricky age with school and things like that. My oldest is 15 now. It was a decision that came up where I spoke to Geelong and they wanted to bring me across...In the end the decision was mainly made around family."
Rahilly has spent almost half his life involved with Geelong since being drafted to the club in 1997.
He was inducted as a Cats life member in 2018 and is eager to return to Kardinia Park on a "very secure" deal.
"I think I was there 21 years in total," he said.
"Geelong's always been a part of me I suppose. It'll be good to get back there and and help out in any way I can... I am excited to get back."
Still, the 2002 Cats VFL premiership player admitted it was "bittersweet" leaving the Crows.
The youthful side just missed out on finals this year and many tip them to rise in 2024.
"Being in Adelaide for the last three years and what they're building here has been great to be a part of to be honest," he said.
"First couple of years we really gave opportunity to a lot of guys on our list and then I think last year you could start to see the improvement of the list and probably more the game-style we want to play.
"So that was quite exciting to be a part of."
Rahilly praised both the staff and players at the Crows.
"All the coaches and the staff over the three years at the Adelaide footy club were fantastic to me and my family," he said.
"I was very close with the players, especially the forward line with Tex (Taylor Walker), Darcy Fogarty, Izak Rankine, Josh Rachele, Luke Pedlar, Ned McHenry, Murph (Lachlan Murphy) and those guys."
