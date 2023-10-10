The Standard
Skipton Spring Festival to celebrate town's resilience

By Jessica Greenan
October 10 2023 - 2:55pm
Skipton's new spring festival will help residents celebrate the community's resilience one year after the town was devastated by floods.
A spring festival will help Skipton residents celebrate new beginnings one year after the town was devastated by floods.

A spring festival will help Skipton residents celebrate new beginnings one year after the town was devastated by floods.

