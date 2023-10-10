A spring festival will help Skipton residents celebrate new beginnings one year after the town was devastated by floods.
Resilience will be the underlying theme of the October 15 event which is set to celebrate the town's rich history and bright future.
Skipton Progress Association's Helen Purvis said more than 30 market stalls and live music would help to bring the community together in happier circumstances.
"We're all about coming together and getting through the hard times," she said.
"It's been a slow recovery after the floods. The town definitely needs a bit of life injected into it - there's been some business closures and some residents have even been displaced.
"But in terms of the creek, wildlife and habitat that's regenerating really beautifully. A lot of work has been done around town which has been great, so we want to have people back and make it a celebration rather than an anniversary which has those negative connotations.
"To help with that there'll be over 30 market stalls, live music and the local historical society will be open to the public after being badly affected by the floods.
"We'll also be unveiling our newest statue on Montgomery Street in the centre of town. It's a monument to a local blade shearer by the name of Ben Wilkie.
"The project was started six years ago but with COVID in the way, it put everything on hold. With all of the restrictions being lifted, this year we were able to get this statue finished and installed and we wanted the grand opening to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the flood.
"All-in-all it's a one-day festival and if it goes really well we might be able to make it an annual event."
Live blade-shearing, wool-classing demonstrations and kids' activities are also set to make an appearance.
