The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour screens at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 11 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Capitol Cinema manager Daniel Tobin is expecting a big opening weekend for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which will be screened from Friday as part of its worldwide release. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Capitol Cinema manager Daniel Tobin is expecting a big opening weekend for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which will be screened from Friday as part of its worldwide release. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool will join cinemas worldwide when cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is released on the big screen on October 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.