Warrnambool will join cinemas worldwide when cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is released on the big screen on October 13.
Capitol Cinema manager Daniel Tobin said the highly-anticipated film would begin screening on Friday evening and he expected it and most of the weekend sessions to sell out.
On Tuesday, Mr Tobin said about half of Friday's three screenings had pre-sold but had "no doubt by Friday they'll all be sold".
The film documents the 2023-24 concert, the Eras Tour, which has been described as a captivating musical journey showcasing Swift's evolution and growth as one of the world's biggest pop stars.
The movie, which is expected to be the highest-grossing concert film, will allow Australian fans to experience the Eras Tour in theatres ahead of Swift's sold-out Melbourne and Sydney concerts in February, 2024.
Mr Tobin said the morning after Swift announced the film's worldwide distribution the cinema's "phones were going off with people wondering if we were going to get it or not".
"It's obviously going to be really popular," Mr Tobin said.
He said even the admission prices were unique, featuring Swift's signature dates and numbers.
Childrens' movie tickets are $13.13 - Swift's lucky number while the adults' admission is $19.89 - the year Swift was born and the title of her award-winning fifth album 1989.
Mr Tobin said the fact Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was only running in cinemas for four weeks would add to the film's already anticipated high demand and he expected to see patrons get in the spirit and dress in "crazy costumes".
"It's going to be a very, very popular movie, especially down here for people who missed out on tickets, it's a good way for them to see the concert," Mr Tobin said.
"It's all filmed professionally. I got to see a sneak peek of it and it looks very, very cool. I think everyone will be very excited to see her on the big screen.
"Hopefully if this does well there's more room for concerts to be filmed and shown down here," he said. "I know in the past there has been a lot of concerts that were filmed and shown in America but didn't get a Warrnambool release so hopefully with the popularity of this one we'll see more of that.
"It's something a bit different."
