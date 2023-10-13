Properties in Warrnambool are being turned into rooming houses for up to 12 people as the accommodation crisis in the city shows no signs of easing.
The city is now home to four registered rooming houses - but not everyone is happy about them.
A new one in north Warrnambool has upset a former city councillor who labelled it a "$2000 a week cash grab", raising fears about lack of parking and the risk of such properties becoming "slums".
Warrnambool City Council said there was little it could do.
But the operator of three of Warrnambool's four rooming houses said they provided another housing solution for professional people that was desperately needed in a city being crippled with a lack of housing.
Sharon Mifsud from Elite Rooming Houses, who operates three facilities in Warrnambool, said there was a common perception rooming houses were for people without any other options.
"But in the residences under my management, all residents are professionals who value their privacy," she said.
They are provided with a room - which must meet size regulations - as well as cooking and bathing facilities. Rent covers all utilities and tenants abide by house rules.
Ms Mifsud said with a rising demand for housing in rural communities for essential workers such as teachers, doctors, nurses, hospitality and farming, rooming houses were part of the solution.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said an increase in rooming houses across Victoria was likely to be a response to a tight housing market and increasing rents.
Across Victoria there are 1474 rooming houses. Of the four in Warrnambool, one has operated for many years, Mr Mason said.
The Francis Foundation is registered as the other operator of a rooming house in Warrnambool.
A rooming house is a building where four or more people can live in rented rooms, some of which might be shared.
They can have up to nine bedrooms and accommodate up to 12 people provided the property meets prescribed guidelines.
It is different to a share house, where everyone signs the same agreement.
Ms Mifsud has raised concerns about the number of properties operating as illegal rooming houses which are putting lives at risk.
"Most are not fitted with the correct fire safety measures for compliance and imagine if there was a fire in one of these properties," she said.
"Firstly, there is a real risk that people could die or get seriously injured in a house fire and then the property most likely would not be covered by insurance."
She urged people to report to Consumer Affairs or the council about any suspected illegal rooming houses.
A number of residents raised concerns at a public city council meeting about how a four-bedroom north Warrnambool house could be turned into a nine-bedroom rooming facility when there was not adequate parking on site.
They questioned how this could happen without the council or residents being consulted.
Adequate parking for housing developments is frequently raised as a major issue for Warrnambool councillors who in recent months have knocked back planning permits on that basis.
Former councillor Brian Kelson said there were not car parking spaces for up to 12 residents at the rooming house which was in a busy area near schools.
"It fails, that how this could be given as a rooming house with these concerns," he said.
Mr Kelson said even if they illegally parked on the nature strip, how could bins be emptied on garbage night.
"There's so much that seems to be wrong," he said.
"This is not what I would like to see Warrnambool be - a $2000 a week cash grab. That's what it's all about.
"Where are they going to park their cars?
"People need housing but they don't need slums. When you start putting people on top of people, it creates a huge problem.
"Nobody wants to see anybody out in the streets but we've got to be sensible about the quality of life."
Mr Kelson said a house that size would normally bring in about $500 a week in rent but now could bring in up to $2000 a week as a rooming house.
With a new 7.5 per cent Airbnb tax on the horizon, residents have also questioned whether rooming houses were exempt from that charge.
Dr Michael Callaghan said his major concern was the building surveyor who signed off on the works to convert it to a rooming house was not local. "This all appears to have happened outside council's control. Residents weren't consulted," he said.
"In a way I think that's probably wrong when someone from outside the area can make these sorts of changes to a building and, in effect, set up a business that affects people in that area without consulting council or that area."
Dr Callaghan questioned what actions the council could take to protect residents, and asked for "no parking" signs to be erected.
Mr Mason said the council would make sure its local laws team would monitor parking.
Ms Mifsud said in relation to parking it was no different to a family living there with adult children who all had cars, and not all residents have cars.
Mr Mason said consistent statewide laws governing rooming houses meant no planning permit - which was where consultation with neighbours occurred - was required.
However, he said a building permit had been required but that was issued by a private building surveyor and there was no requirement to consult with council or all neighbours.
Mr Mason said he understood why it was frustrating for residents but that was the situation in Victoria at the moment.
He said the premises had been inspected and issued with the necessary permits under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act.
"The council's environmental health staff will have a role in the future to assess the suitability of the building because it will need to be registered as a rooming house or commercial building," Mr Mason said.
"Our function in that is very much looking at public health issues. It won't look at issues of amenity or car parking. It's quite a narrow focus."
Mr Mason said responsibility for the rooming house fell under Consumer Affairs which had the ability to inspect premises and ensure they complied with minimum standards.
