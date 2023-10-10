JAMES Gellie has fond memories of his time in the Hampden league and is now working with young footballers in Queensland. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: September 5, 1979.
Wife: Sarah. Children: Daisy, Polly and Ted.
Parents: Barry and Ann. Sibling: Aaron.
Education: Derrinallum College which included primary and secondary school.
Sporting highlight: Member of Camperdown's 2000 Hampden Football Netball League premiership side and a premiership player with Derrinallum in 1996.
James, you played in Camperdown's 2000 premiership side. How did it come about that you played with Camperdown as you had been playing with other clubs?
We'll go back in time for a minute or two before we get to the 2000 premiership with Camperdown.
I had played with Mortlake from 1997 to 1999. Ken Hinkley was the playing coach at Mortlake at the time.
We had performed poorly because we never had the players. I thought way back then that Ken was a good coach. It was not Ken's fault that we struggled at Mortlake. Ken ended up going over to be playing coach at Camperdown in 1999.
Mortlake couldn't get players so they merged with Derrinallum and were called the Western Lions. I must admit it was a real struggle at the Western Lions. It was a real disappointing time of my career.
No-one wants to see a club fold. It was tougher for me because my dad Barry had been the president at Derrinallum. He had lived in Derrinallum for more than 50 years.
Jamie Lamb coached the Western Lions in 1999 and we got former Geelong player Shaun Simpson on-board but we never had the firepower to match it with the other clubs.
Ray Anderson coached us for the one and only game the Western Lions had in 2000. We got beat by Koroit. They beat us by 42 goals. We never had enough players to match the strength of Koroit.
It's true what they say - when one door closes, another one opens. Ken Hinkley had watched me closely while he was at Mortlake and he asked if I was interested in switching over to Camperdown. I jumped at the chance to join them.
I had hurt my knee at the end of the 1999 season with Western Lions and the problem resurfaced in 2000. I missed the majority of the 2000 season with Camperdown because of the knee issues.
With six games to go I was picked in Camperdown's reserves side but one of the senior players dropped out with injury and I went up into the seniors.
I ended up booting five goals from the half-forward flank and I played out the rest of the season in the seniors and played in the 2000 premiership side.
Camperdown had some top-class players going back in that era. Who were some of the best in your opinion?
We had lots of good players. Bruce Cohen, Wayne Loader, Ed Goold and Ashley McIntyre are a few that spring to mind. Ken Hinkley moulded the group into a talented lot of footballers.
Who were some of the best opposition players?
Koroit's Jason Mifsud has to rate very highly and so does Port Fairy's Matthew Chilcot.
Cobden's Brett Taylor was another good player.
History has shown Ken Hinkley has gone on to be a successful AFL coach with Port Adelaide. Has his success in the AFL surprised you?
No, it hasn't surprised me. I thought Ken was an excellent coach at both Mortlake and Camperdown.
He was straight down the line and was very shrewd. Ken trained the players very hard and had the ability to get the players on-side and I've got no doubt he would get the players at Port Adelaide on-side.
Ken was very professional as a coach at Mortlake and Camperdown and I've got no doubt he's gone to the next level at Port Adelaide.
James, you played with Camperdown when the Magpies were up more than 40 points at half-time against Koroit in the 2003 grand final. Koroit ended up staging a major recovery and won the flag. What happened to the Magpies after half-time?
We worked really hard before half-time. I would say we ran out of puff and we couldn't stop Jason Mifsud in the last two quarters. It's probably true that it was the premiership that got away.
What happened with James Gellie's footy career after the 2003 grand final?
I stayed on with Camperdown for another few seasons. I was joint senior coach with Stephen Sinnott in 2007 and 2008 before I was appointed coach at Cobden.
I was out there for two seasons and came back to Camperdown for another year. I was appointed assistant coach at the Geelong Falcons for 2011 and 2012.
My life and that of my family had a big change in 2013 when I was appointed coach of Noosa. It was a big move up to Noosa for my family but my parents were already living up there.
I coached Noosa for two seasons. We were runners-up in my first year and after the two seasons with Noosa I was appointed as the assistant coach of the under 18 state league squad with (former AFL player) Adrian Fletcher.
I ended up getting heavily involved with the Brisbane Lions' junior academy working with its regional training squad.
I've worked with under 16 and under 18 squads in recent years.
The squad usually has 70 kids from all over Queensland and it gets trimmed down to 28.
Does working for the academy take up a lot of time?
It's pretty full-on even though it's a part-time role. I get a lot of enjoyment watching the kids develop their skills whether they are young men or young women.
It's a big commitment but I love it.
I would love to get involved in a full-time basis but there's no full-time jobs at this stage.
What are the numbers like for the junior footy programs in Queensland?
They're really strong. We've got lots of females wanting to play footy.
The participation numbers have gone through the roof. I coached the under 18 female state side at the national championships.
Sadly, we never won the championships but it was just great to see the girls having fun and enjoying their footy.
Do you still take much notice of Hampden league footy?
Yes. I might be living in Brisbane but I keep a close eye on the results.
I've still got strong friendships with people at Camperdown and Cobden.
