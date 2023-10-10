It may not have been a police escort, but the welcome 11 south-west runners received when crossing the border into NSW was one they will never forget.
The group is running from Canberra to Warrnambool to raise awareness and funds for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).
It is a cause close to the hearts of team members Matty Stewart, Dan Tehan and James Kenna.
Mr Stewart's dad Bobby, Mr Tehan's mother Marie and Mr Kenna's father Jimmy all died after being diagnosed with the disease.
All had rapid deterioration in their health, succumbing to the disease within two months after experiencing major symptoms.
Mr Stewart said all team members had notched up an average of 15 kilometres a day since leaving Canberra on Saturday.
He said they were all holding up remarkably well - perhaps due to the efforts of team masseuse Vinny Allen - Mr Stewart said.
He said the team was - so far - injury free apart from a minor fall and some "gravel rash" for one runner on day one.
"I can assure you we are well and truly hydrated - especially at night time," Mr Stewart told The Standard.
He said team members were blown away by the support they were receiving along the way.
On Tuesday morning, a group of farmers escorted the group over the border on tractors.
"We've had a ball," he said.
"We even played a few holes of golf in Cobram on Monday."
Mr Stewart said the team members had shared stories about their late parents, who lost their battles with CJD.
The team is expected to arrive in Warrnambool about 2pm on October 14.
Mr Stewart said a celebration party would be held at Frolic and community members were invited to attend.
"We'll have a band, some auction items and a bit of fun," he said.
Mr Stewart invited people to head along.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.