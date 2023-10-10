The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Cobden truck driver banned from driving for 15 months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 10 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Cobden truckie has been banned for 15 months after being caught speeding and under the influence of methamphetamine two years ago. This is a file image of a prime mover.
A Cobden truckie has been banned for 15 months after being caught speeding and under the influence of methamphetamine two years ago. This is a file image of a prime mover.

A Cobden driver who avoided jail after causing the death of another motorist a decade ago has again been caught drug driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.