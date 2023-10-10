A Cobden driver who avoided jail after causing the death of another motorist a decade ago has again been caught drug driving.
Brayden John Bausch, now 31, killed a 73-year-old Woorndoo man in 2012 after taking his eyes off the road to pick up the second half of a sandwich.
He veered onto the wrong side of the road and caused a head-on collision which trapped both drivers.
Bausch pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during November 2012 and was handed a 12-month jail sentence, which was suspended for two years.
He was 20 at the time of the sentencing hearing, where magistrate Ian von Einem said the young man had made a "momentary mistake which led to catastrophic consequences".
Then on October 10, 2023, Bausch failed to appear in the Warrnambool court charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding at 107km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
A lawyer for Bausch said his client was involved in an accident at the weekend and he was resting in bed at home.
Two medical certificates were tendered to the court, saying Bausch was unfit for work on October 9 and another certificate dated October 10 saying he was unfit for work on October 7 and 8.
The court heard that the case had been running for two years, had once been heard in Bausch's absence, there was an application for a re-hearing and then a plea hearing developed into a contest mention which was adjourned until Tuesday.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the medical certificates did not relate to Tuesday's date.
The court heard that on September 1, 2021, police intercepted a north-bound prime mover at Minhamite on the Penshurst-Warrnambool Road after it was checked on radar at 109km/h, with an alleged speed of 107.
Oral fluid tests proved positive for methamphetamine.
The magistrate found that Bausch was the driver who was speeding and under the influence of meth.
He convicted and fined Bausch $1150 and cancelled his licence for 15 months.
Mr Lethbridge said Bausch had a prior drug driving offence in 2016 and the serious charge of driving in a dangerous manner causing death in 2012.
He said the most recent offending involved a prime mover and speeding while under the influence of drugs.
The magistrate said it was appropriate to impose a 15-month disqualification because of the combination of the circumstances and Bausch's prior court appearances.
The minimum mandatory licence disqualification was 12 months.
