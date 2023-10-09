A 55-year-old former Warrnambool businessman has been ordered to appear in court on Friday or a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
Rodney Ryan did not appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 10, for what was expected to be a three-day committal hearing.
A lawyer for Mr Ryan said his client had broken his ribs, he was unable to drive and therefore unable to attend court.
A medical certificate was tendered to the court, which indicated Mr Ryan had a medical condition and he was unfit for work or to travel.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he understood there had been late communication with the court on Monday which indicated the proposed contested committal hearing had been altered to a straight hand-up brief.
The magistrate said for that to happen Mr Ryan had to appear in court.
He said the medical certificate was "not satisfactory" and he ordered Mr Ryan appear in Warrnambool court this Friday, October 13.
Mr Lethbridge said if Mr Ryan did not appear then a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
"This is not satisfactory by any measure," he said.
The court heard Mr Ryan's bail conditions included a $5000 surety.
The magistrate requested the person who provided the surety attend court if Mr Ryan was to again be granted bail.
Mr Ryan was ordered to appear in court on Friday and his current bail was extended until that date.
Mid last month the same magistrate refused an application to postpone the three-day hearing into sexual assault allegations against Mr Ryan.
At that time lawyer Will Parker made an application to adjourn the hearing until February, explaining his client was experiencing funding issues and was unable to access any of his assets.
Mr Lethbridge declined the application, saying Mr Ryan had 15 months to make the necessary arrangements.
If Mr Ryan was not legally represented he cannot legally cross-examine his four alleged victims in court or other protected witnesses.
Mr Ryan was charged in May 2022 with assault, kidnapping, sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of someone aged under 18.
The charges are historic and relate to a then 15-year-old girl.
Then in June last year police charged Mr Ryan with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice and intimidating a witness.
Further charges were then filed in August which allegedly involved three additional complainants dating back to 2015.
