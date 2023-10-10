KEEPING busy in retirement is important to Warrnambool's Christine Gleeson.
Lawn bowls is one way she does just that.
The experienced Lawn Tennis player started her 2023-24 Western District Playing Area midweek season on Tuesday, October 10.
Gleeson, 72, was picked in Lawn Green's division one team for its season-opener against Port Fairy Gold, helping it to a 62-52 win.
The lead, who expects to play a variety of grades throughout the summer competition, said lawn bowls was the ideal outlet.
"In retirement you've got to have something and you have to have a reason to get up each day," she said.
"I think lawn bowls gives you all that, it gives you perspective and interaction with other people and that's important."
She's represented Lawn Tennis for seven years, having previously played for Warrnambool when she worked at the Timor Street club.
"We were living at South Warrnambool at the time, so it was more convenient here," Gleeson said.
"It's friendly, the people here are great, it's laid-back and everybody pitches in."
Gleeson does her share - she's on the club's board.
"I help do the sponsorship too," she said.
Bowls' challenging nature is something which appeals to Gleeson, who played squash and hockey in her younger days.
"Practice, practice, practice," she said of the key to improving.
"This is great here now because this is our new green. It's the first pennant game on the new green.
"It's great - I am on the kitty so let's hope we stay there."
Family keeps Gleeson, who has been retired 10 years, busy too.
"I have four kids. I am in a blended relationship, so I have four and John's got four and we've got number 15 grandchild on the way," she said.
In other division one round one results, Timboon Maroon kick-started its season with a 58-49 win against Warrnambool Gold on the road, City Sapphires also won away from home, edging out Terang Blue 63-57, and City Diamonds were too strong for Koroit Orange 70-50.
