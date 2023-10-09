More than a dozen artists have been added to the 47th Port Fairy Folk Festival's bumper line-up.
Joining the stacked bill is a run of artists set for their first Australian appearance including America's John Craigie and Ondara, England's Good Habits and Canada's Cat Clyde.
They'll play alongside festival favourites Judy Collins, Ralph McTell, Luka Bloom and Sharon Shannon.
Other vocal powerhouses on the bill include Kate Miller-Heidke, Fanny Lumsden, Queenie and The Little Stevies, along with The Teeny Tiny Stevies who will each share new music.
Cool Out Sun and The Merindas, alongside Nigel Wearne & The Spooks and Damon Smith are expected to shake things up for evening entertainment.
Program director Justin Rudge said the line-up would continue to grow in the coming months.
"The Port Fairy Folk Festival is a destination for music lovers and musicians," he said.
"Each year we receive thousands of applications from artists around the world wanting to play at our festival, which is a true honour.
"The 2024 event is shaping up to be a thrilling musical feast with acts from right across the globe - some new, some nostalgic - there is certainly something for everyone."
The Folkie, which won the best regional festival at the 2022 Music Victoria Awards, will run from March 8 to 11.
It'll be headlined by two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash.
