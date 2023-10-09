The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dozens of artists added to line-up for 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 10 2023 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of artists have been added to the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival line-up.
Dozens of artists have been added to the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival line-up.

More than a dozen artists have been added to the 47th Port Fairy Folk Festival's bumper line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.