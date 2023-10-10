The Standard
Western Region defeats Barwon in Victorian All Abilities state title grand final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 10 2023 - 2:50pm
Western Region's all abilities squad celebrates its state title victory on Monday night. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Western Region's all abilities squad celebrates its state title victory on Monday night. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Western Region's all abilities squad pulled off four faultless performances to clinch Netball Victoria's championship division state title.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

