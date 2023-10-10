Western Region's all abilities squad pulled off four faultless performances to clinch Netball Victoria's championship division state title.
Western defeated Barwon 12-6 in the grand final on Saturday, October 7 to win the region's first title in the all abilities' category.
The Western Region now has titles in all divisions, with its open, 17 and under and 15 and under teams winning in previous years.
The Melissa Douglas and Marg Morgan-coached all abilities squad included Michael Childs, Jacob Rantall, Cody Childs, Sky-Ann Grace, Rebecca Bradford, Ashlee Bradford, Brittany Gough, Josie Burke and David Childs.
The squad advanced to the decider following an unbeaten run in its three round games, defeating Barwon 13-6, Latrobe 19-4 and Henderson 15-3.
Douglas and Morgan said they were "extremely" proud of the group's effort, with Morgan revealing she had never seen it play so well across an entire tournament.
"They were just amazing," she said. "I've never seen them play whole games of netball with the skills that they played for every game on Saturday. Just the skills they showed... it's what you dream of seeing and it was there for the whole time.
"They could have played mainstream."
Among the group was the Childs brothers - David, 28, Cody, 24 and Michael, 18, - who added height across each third of the court.
"We were really tall," Douglas said of the line-up.
Cody said the team was "really happy" to take out the title, believing it was a long-deserved win for the team after previously winning silver two years ago.
He said everyone in the team played their role to "pull it off".
Michael said he enjoyed playing alongside his older brothers, and hoped to follow up this year's title with back-to-back victories next year.
The team won't have the traditional 12 months to savour their win with the titles moving to a March date from 2024.
Warrnambool City Netball Association's all abilities' program will host the final round of its tournament league (which includes teams from Wimmera and Ballarat) on Sunday, October 22, with its weekly Monday night program holding its season-ending break-up on November 20.
Morgan said the association welcomed any newcomers who were interested in joining the program.
Western Region sent three other teams to the state titles, with open, 17 and under and 15 and under squads competing across the two days.
The open side failed to register a win after only finalising the squad days before the title due to injuries and unavailability. Meanwhile, the 17 and under side finished eighth out of 19 regions and the 15 and under side ranked ninth out of 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.