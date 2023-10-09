The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL

Geelong's Cats conduct healthy heroes program in Warrnambool

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 9 2023 - 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong Cats footballer Zali Friswell at Warrnambool West primary School as part of the healthy heroes program. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Geelong Cats footballer Zali Friswell at Warrnambool West primary School as part of the healthy heroes program. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Although her side lost Saturday's AFLW clash with Essendon at Reid Oval, Geelong Cats footballer Zali Friswell enjoyed her time immersed in the Warrnambool community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.