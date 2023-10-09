Although her side lost Saturday's AFLW clash with Essendon at Reid Oval, Geelong Cats footballer Zali Friswell enjoyed her time immersed in the Warrnambool community.
Outside of the game, the 19 year old, along with other Cats players, visited different primary schools in the area as part of the GMHBA healthy heroes program.
The program aims to promote healthy messages to students, with Friswell and teammates Chantel Edmonson and Gabbi Featherston conducting a session at Warrnambool West primary school on Monday.
Friswell said she liked engaging with and providing opportunities to students in a new area.
"It's been so good to be able to go to schools like this and share different GMHBA healthy heroes stuff but also the AFL Vic (football activities)," she said before the program began at Warrnambool West Primary School.
"It's good to go around to different schools and we don't really get to go this area of Victoria that much. The kids are really loving it, they were out and about, especially yesterday (Sunday).
"Being here for the weekend gives them something different that they're not usually used to so I'm happy to get to provide stuff like this to the kids."
Friswell said seeing AFLW players deliver some of these programs was vital for young girls.
"I think that if I had these programs around when I was in primary school I think I'd be looking up to girls like us playing footy," she said.
"So it's pretty good to go to schools and learn from kids that want to grow up and be AFLW players. I think it's good for them to know where we come from and what to do to be able to eat healthy but also have a healthier lifestyle to be able to grow up and be an athlete."
Friswell added she was impressed by the scenery Warrnambool offered.
"(We) went to Thunder Point yesterday which was a good little lookout there, so (Warrnambool's) got some good lookouts here and not too bad weather but the beaches seem to be pretty good around here," she said.
The winger will reach a significant milestone on Saturday against Fremantle when she plays her 25th game.
She said it felt "pretty awesome" to reach the mark in just her second year and third season on an AFLW list.
