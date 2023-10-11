A group of south-west sailors is celebrating first-time success at the South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta (SAWKR).
Two teams from Portland competed alongside a third crew comprised of sailors from throughout the region.
Racing Elliot 7m keelboats, the 'mixed' team took home first place under performance handicap, which is weighted towards the 'most improved' competitors.
Skippered by Susannah Gillam, the boat was the only entrant to have all of its crew come from different clubs, with members from Geelong, Colac, Derrinallum and Port MacDonnell on board along with an exchange student from Germany.
Sailing out of Derrinallum, crew member Megan Leersen said the team was on the backfoot at the start of the competition.
"On the first day, we were an absolute mess, just trying to work out the positions we should be in," she told The Standard.
"Because we'd been thrown together and all sailed different classes, we didn't know what we were capable of."
The south-west sailors were underdogs going into the event, competing in Elliot 7s for the first time against two SA teams and a Western Australian crew with extensive racing experience.
As none of Gillam's crew had sailed with an asymmetrical spinnaker before, the team elected not to use one. While this left the boat underpowered compared to the competition, their performance only improved over the following days.
Against the odds, the crew came away with a second-place finish in the regatta's final course when the wind dropped off mid-race.
"Our skipper Susannah was just amazing at finding the wind and right line to cruise on down. It was all thanks to her," Leersen said.
"Considering we were a thrown-together team, we did amazing. We improved greatly every day and I'm very happy with our result."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
They weren't the only south-west crew walking away with a trophy on the day, as Portland's Jacqui Webb was given the Spirit of Sailing Award for her sportsmanship on the water.
Fellow Portland sailor Britta Baade said Webb earned the accolade through her response to a racing incident when a larger keelboat collided with her vessel.
"Luckily no one was injured and the boat wasn't too damaged so they were able to continue sailing. She managed it very well," she said.
Skippering the other Portland boat, Baade's team were the most competitive of the south-west crews, missing out on third place by just one point.
She was very happy with the team's consistent performance, placing third or fourth in all but one of the races.
Baade said the other crews' experience with the region's weather gave them the edge in the standings.
"The local boats did really well because they know how to use the tides in the light wind," she said.
Despite this stiff competition, the skipper was happy with the results of all three south-west teams.
No plans have been made yet for when the sailors will race together again although both Leersen and Baade are interested in competing at SAWKR next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.