The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian teams debut at South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
October 11 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of south-west sailors is celebrating first-time success at the South Australian Women's Keelboat Regatta (SAWKR).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.