The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Liz Aitken, Paul Mammone chase state's strongest man/woman titles

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Aitken and Paul Mammone will compete at this weekend's Victoria's Strongest Man and Woman event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Liz Aitken and Paul Mammone will compete at this weekend's Victoria's Strongest Man and Woman event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Warrnambool strongwoman is hoping to out-muscle opponents and lift a state title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.