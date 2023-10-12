A Warrnambool strongwoman is hoping to out-muscle opponents and lift a state title.
Liz Aitken, along with fellow Warrnambool athlete Paul Mammone, will line up at Victoria's Strongest Man and Woman competition held at Doherty's Gym Brunswick from October 14-15.
It is the first time Aitken, 32, and Mammone, 38, will contest this particular event, though both have previously entered national qualifiers.
Aitken, who competes in the middleweight under 82-kilogram category, said she was "in it to win it" on Saturday.
"(I) really want that state title," she said. "It'd be amazing to say that I'm Victoria's strongest woman."
Mammone, who thrives in competition settings, holds high hopes of producing strong performances in the middleweight 90kg category on Sunday, though will come up against plenty of experience.
"I've trained very hard for it," he said. "Given the guys I'm up against, a few are international level competitors, and I'm still building up to a national and state level, I'm just there to get the experience and do what I can as well as I can."
The pair will complete several tasks, including benching a viking press, overhead max monster dumbbell lifts, a farmers' carry, power stairs, and a natural stone to shoulder.
The event also doubles as a qualifier for Australia's Strongest Man and Woman with Mammone and Aitken hoping to get "points on the board".
"That can lead to international pathways," Mammone explained.
Mammone and Aitken had a quick turnaround to get ready for this weekend after competing at an event four weeks ago. They will also travel to Tasmania for another state level qualifier in around five weeks before the national titles are held in March, 2024.
"It's not a very big gap in between, so instead of relaxing after the last one we've had to jump straight into this one and do some more work," Mammone said. "Mainly just event training rather than general strength training."
The pair, which trains with club Southwest Strength Sports at the showgrounds, also utilises Iron Armour Gym as a work out spot, with several apparatus brought in to help.
"We're really lucky that Joe and Erica (Ahu) let us train here at Iron," Mammone said.
