Warrnambool RSL was bustling with activity as the venue played host to a charity concert.
It was created to fundraise for the Leila Rose Foundation which offers support to families affected by rare childhood cancer.
The charity was founded in 2010 by Warrnambool couple Stacy and Andrew Chow after their daughter passed away at 20 months old.
In the years since, they've assisted close to 300 families in need, distributing more than $1.2 million.
Dr Chow said considering how busy the weekend was with an AFLW match playing at Reid Oval, he was very happy with the turnout.
"I'd like to thank Russ and the performers who've put together the event, it's been grand," he said.
Local musician Russ Goodear played a large part in organising the concert and wanted to honour the work of Dr and Mrs Chow.
"The Leila Rose Foundation does a fantastic job in helping families who are going through a really difficult period," he said.
"I'm actively involved with music in this area and I thought it'd be great for the musos to put on a concert to help raise funds for this organisation."
Goodear attributed the charity's reputation to the strong turnout on the day.
"The Leila Rose Foundation has a very good name, people understand the work they're doing," he said.
"We've had people from all over Warrnambool, small and big businesses donating their services and their product, we appreciate it very much."
Joining Goodear, the the setlist included Ruby McKenna, Tommy Harrold, Liv Bottrell, Louise Murrihy and Peter McKenna along with headlining performer Jesse Rudman.
Rudman made waves in 2022 with his appearance on The Voice, earning a spot in Guy Sebastian's team with a performance of Matchbox 20's 3AM.
The singer has been busy writing new material in the year since but was excited to perform on stage again.
"It's actually been a while so I'm keen to have a hit out and to do it for a great cause is even better," he said.
The exposure from the show has secured plenty of gigs for Rudman, some as far as Darwin and North Queensland along with more on the Sunshine Coast.
"I'm hoping to get some songs together and release them one day soon," he said.
