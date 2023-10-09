Reg Dumesny's close mates and son were granted the rare privilege of being able to honour the Panmure local with a lap around Bathurst on race day.
Reg was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in January this year but his legacy of helping others spurred on his friends and family to pay tribute to him in ways the car enthusiast would have loved.
It was an emotional journey to the Bathurst 1000 for Jake Dumesny and his dad's mates - an adventure Reg embarked on numerous times.
At the weekend they were given permission to join a procession of old cars for a lap of the circuit in Reg's beloved 1968 Pontiac Parisienne.
It was something Reg's mates were so determined to do that they didn't take no for an answer when their initial request to join the parade was rejected.
After taking their request higher, they were given the OK to tag along for the one-lap procession on Sunday, October 8.
Friend Brent Oberin, who had been to Bathurst three times with Reg, said the long road trip to Australia's big race and the honour lap had helped him stay connected to the close mate he had lost.
"It was a special trip," he said.
"We had six in the car including Reg's son Jake."
Brent said Reg had a strong connection to a campsite at Bathurst called Smartys Circus which has been going since 1976 and includes mostly people from the Warrnambool region.
Brent said Reg loved Holdens and had several cars but the Pontiac was his favourite to take on long trips, including to Bathurst.
Son Jake said his dad was the kind of person who would help anyone who needed a hand - any time of the day, any day of the week.
He was part of the Panmure Action Group, had been named a Moyne Shire citizen of the year and was involved with the SES and fire brigade.
Jake said the lap around Bathurst was special.
"It was amazing. Very lucky to be able to do. It's not something that happens very easily or very often," he said.
"Anyone can drive around it any day of the week - except for race week - but to be able to do it on a race day is unbelievable," he said.
