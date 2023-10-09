The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mates, son do lap of honour at Bathurst for Reg Dumesny

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Wallace, Jamie Bart Lawson, Brent Oberin, Geoff Vedgegood, John Adams and Jake Dumesny.
Ian Wallace, Jamie Bart Lawson, Brent Oberin, Geoff Vedgegood, John Adams and Jake Dumesny.

Reg Dumesny's close mates and son were granted the rare privilege of being able to honour the Panmure local with a lap around Bathurst on race day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.