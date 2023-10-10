National Carers Week celebrates people making a difference in our community Advertising Feature

Unpaid carers are family members or friends who care for someone with a disability, chronic or life-limiting illness, is frail, aged, has a mental health illness, alcohol or other drug-related issue. Picture Shutterstock

National Carers Week (October 15 - 21) is a time to recognise and celebrate Australia's unpaid carers who provide care and support to a family member or friend.

This year's theme, Millions of Reasons to Care, aims to shine a spotlight on the 2.65 million carers throughout the country who are frequently left in the shadows of the person they care for.

Carers need the ongoing support of all Australians - from government to businesses, classrooms to families, and medical professionals to communities.

"Each and every one of Australia's 2.65 million carers has a different story," Carers Australia CEO Jane Bacot-Kilpatrick said.



"Some have been carers for many years, others have experienced it for a short space of time. No two caring responsibilities are the same.

"National Carers Week is a chance to celebrate each and every one of them and to raise awareness of the enormous contribution they make to our nation."

This year, it is more important than ever to check in on carers, after a report revealed carer wellbeing had hit an all-time low.

Results of the 2023 Carer Wellbeing Survey, released on October 10, show carers continue to be at high risk of poor wellbeing and health.



Of the 5881 Australian carers surveyed, 58.3 per cent reported low wellbeing, an increase from last year's 52.6 per cent.

They continue to report higher psychological distress than the general population while results also indicate the general health of carers has declined.



Loneliness is higher than average Australians and carers were 1.4 times more likely to experience significant financial distress.

"We want to see more support and recognition for the mental health and wellbeing of all carers," Ms Bacot-Kilpatrick said.



"I urge Australians to recognise the crucial role of carers and participate in some way during National Carers Week."