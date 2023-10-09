The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool project to house four people with disabilities by 2024

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 9 2023 - 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accessible Projects joint directors Michael Pearson and Will Hodgart are working to build a $1.4 million custom home for four people with a disability in Warrnambool.
Accessible Projects joint directors Michael Pearson and Will Hodgart are working to build a $1.4 million custom home for four people with a disability in Warrnambool.

Works on a $1.4 million custom-built house for four people with disabilities in Warrnambool will soon begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.