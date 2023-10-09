Works on a $1.4 million custom-built house for four people with disabilities in Warrnambool will soon begin.
One-and-a-half years of planning will come to a head when the first sod is turned at 23 Stewart Court in the city's north at the end of October.
The project - a partnership between NDIS Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) provider Accessible Projects and GenU - would provide a three-bedroom house with a staff unit and attached one-bedroom unit by the end of 2024.
Accessible Projects director Michael Pearson said he was excited the initiative - the company's fifth SDA build in the south-west - was gaining momentum.
"It's very exciting," he said.
"They're very excited to be more independent. The participants - aged in their 30s and 40s - are currently living in a transition home and have been with their parents their whole life so they're excited to have their own space.
"Especially because there's a huge need for specialist accommodation right now. Most people with a disability are in group homes in south-west Victoria, mostly in government housing which is not up to scratch.
"The community needs more of it, it needs to know more about it and there needs to be more understanding around housing like this. There's still a lot of stigma towards homes for people with a disability."
Co-director Will Hodgart said the Warrnambool community had so far been supportive.
"We're building accessible communities," he said.
"Everyone with a disability has a right to live freely without a target on their back. We've seen in a lot of places where we're building these, neighbours sell and move out because someone with a disability is moving in."
Mr Hodgart said the Warrnambool location was only five minutes from the shops.
"There's good accessibility to medical centres, pharmacies and swimming pools which all play a big part in why we choose the location," he said.
Once complete, the home - to be built by construction company Bryan and Peterson - would feature two living areas, step-less entry and oversized doors. All rooms would have an accessible, private bathroom.
