Two days before a double murder-suicide at Kirkstall, the killer requested police leave a gun on the Koroit police station counter so he could "take care" of one of the victims.
Coroner Katherine Lorenz on Monday, October 9, found Kirkstall resident Travis Cashmore, 45, shot and killed Kevin Timothy Patrick Doherty (aka Knowles), 49, and Benjamin Paul Ray, 48, on July 22 last year near the intersection of Scotts North Road and the Koroit-Kirkstall Road.
Biological evidence under Mr Cashmore's white van indicated he had run over the two victims after shooting them.
Counsel assisting the coroner, Ray White, told the hearing there had been growing animosity between Mr Cashmore and Mr Doherty since December 2021 when Mr Doherty threatened to kill neighbour Vincent Jackson.
Mr Doherty was criminally charged.
Mr Cashmore's father Ron said in the six months leading up to the shooting, his son spoke about Mr Doherty almost every day, referring to relentless harassment and intimidation.
His son questioned how someone with as many criminal convictions as Mr Doherty could be allowed to harass and torment so many people.
Mr White said at 12.20pm on July 20, two days before the shooting, Mr Cashmore went to the Koroit police station and had a conversation with senior constables Chris Kelly and Brett Thornton.
Mr Cashmore alleged Mr Doherty was breaching a court-imposed order and he had a video of Mr Doherty breaching his order.
The police officers said they needed a copy of the video and statements from those involved. Mr Cashmore said he would provide a copy of the video.
When leaving, Mr Cashmore made a comment using words to the effect: "Leave your gun on the counter so I can take care of it."
In her findings Ms Lorenz said she was satisfied Mr Cashmore intentionally caused the deaths of the two men by discharging a 12 gauge shotgun at them.
She said Mr Doherty and Mr Ray suffered "unsurvivable injuries", that Mr Cashmore was responsible for their deaths and there was "no suggestion of involvement of any other party".
She offered her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased men.
Mr White said on July 22 last year Mr Cashmore left his home at 9.42am, as captured on a neighbour's CCTV footage, and drove his white van to the Koroit newsagency to buy lotto tickets.
A staff member said there was nothing unusual and Mr Cashmore was his usual smiling self.
Mr White said it was reasonable to assume Mr Cashmore had came across Mr Doherty and Mr Ray on his way home, arriving back at his Chamberlain Street address at 10.07am.
Then at 10.15am the sound of a single gunshot was captured on the CCTV.
At 10.17am Mr Cashmore went in search of Mr Doherty and Mr Ray.
He met up with them near the intersection of Scotts North Road and the Koroit-Kirkstall Road at 10.20am.
The lawyer said it was not known what, if anything, was said but Mr Cashmore produced a shotgun, which he discharged and Mr Doherty was struck to the head.
Mr Ray then ran east, he was followed by Mr Cashmore, the shotgun was discharged again and Mr Ray was struck while on the verge of the road.
Mr Cashmore then went past Mr Ray, did a U-turn and drove over his body as he was heading home.
That was observed by a witness, who called emergency services at 10.22am.
Police officers and paramedics found Mr Doherty was dead. Mr Ray was treated but soon died.
A medical examination three days later found Mr Doherty and Mr Ray died of severe injuries to their head and upper body and due to the nature of those injuries they would have rapidly lost consciousness and died.
The examiner found the injuries were not survivable.
Samples from Mr Doherty indicated he had traces of anti-depressant medication, cannabis and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.
The summary revealed Mr Cashmore was not known to have a gun licence and it was unknown how he came to be in possession of the shotgun.
The coroner also found that on the balance of probabilities Mr Cashmore ended his own life soon after killing the two men.
At 10.23am Mr Cashmore arrived back home and 25 minutes later the CCTV recorded the sound of another gun shot.
Mr Cashmore's parents Ron and Dot had spoken with their son via text message that morning and about 1.30pm that afternoon they found his body.
Toxicology tests revealed he had traces of cannabis in his system.
The coroner said she would like to convey her sincere condolences to Mr Cashmore's family for their loss.
