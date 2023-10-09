The Standard
Inside racing: Trainer eyeing Moonee Valley races for Kev's Girl

By Tim Auld
October 9 2023 - 12:40pm
Trainer Adam Chambers scored a win with Kev's girl at Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
SPEEDY mare Kev's Girl will be Melbourne bound after she scored an all-the-way win at Warrnambool last Friday.

