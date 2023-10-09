SPEEDY mare Kev's Girl will be Melbourne bound after she scored an all-the-way win at Warrnambool last Friday.
Kev's Girl, trained by Warrnambool's Adam Chambers and ridden by apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy, defeated Easy Jay and A Good Yarn to take out the 1000-metre contest.
Chambers said the lightly-raced six-year-old, who was having her first start this time in work, raced best "when kept fresh".
"We hadn't trialled Kev's Girl before Friday's run," the Warrnambool-based trainer said.
"She's best when kept fresh. Kev's Girl has a high cruising speed. She can be a bit of a handful but while she's winning there's no problems.
"I thought it was a very good ride by Jaylah. She just allowed Kev's Girl to run along. Kev's Girl's best form is over the 1000 metres. She's won all her five starts over the 1000 metres.
"We'll have to head down to Moonee Valley for one of those 955-metre races again. She's won around the Valley before and got good form there."
Chambers paid $27,000 for Kev's Girl at the 2019 Inglis Yearling Sales. She has now won more than $138,000 in stakemoney from her 18 starts.
Heading west
Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has earmarked three runs in Perth for his top-class galloper Tuvalu.
Tuvalu will have one local trial on October 17 before jetting out to Perth on October 23.
Smith has outlined starts in the $250,000 Steere Stakes on November 11, the $1.5 million Railway Stakes on November 25 and the $1.5 million Northerly Stakes on December 9 for his stable star.
The six-year-old, who ran second in the Underwood Stakes behind Alligator Blood at his last start following a third-placing in the Feehan Stakes, is in great shape, according to Smith.
"Tuvalu's Underwood run was very good," Smith said.
"He's had ten days on the grass after the Underwood. Tuvalu has done a treat with the short break.
"We could have kept Tuvalu here to run in the big races over the spring but we would struggle to win at that level. We've decided to lower the bar and head to Perth for some of its rich races over the spring and summer months."
Tuvalu has won eight of his 19 starts.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell has always had a high opinion of his underrated galloper Dashing and the group one-winning trainer hopes he's ready to take the next start in his career.
Dashing, who ran second first-up this campaign at Sandown last month, may tackle country cups over the next few months.
"I'm expecting Dashing to have a good preparation," Purcell said.
"Dashing has always had a presence about him. He caught my eye at the yearling sales and still does today.
"His first-up effort to run second was full of merit. The country finals series is a serious option and then we've got country cups.
"I'm sure with a bit of time we'll get him out to 2000 metres and that should open a few more doors for him."
From his 16 starts Dashing has won three races and collected more than $318,000 in prize-money for his connections.
Jockey Amy Herrmann has been outed for 11 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Elaborate Ruse at Bendigo on Sunday.
The careless riding incident took place near the 250-metre mark. It was found that Herrmann permitted her mount to shift-in whilst not clear of Missed Victory.
Her suspension commences on October 11 and expires at midnight on October 20.
The stewards deemed the incident to be in the high range and took into account her guilty plea and record before handing down the penalty.
A Group 1 winner, a pair of exciting Chris Waller-trained three-year-olds and several well-related breeding prospects highlight a diverse group of horses that are to be sold on Inglis Digital October (early) sale.
Heading the sale are Randwick 2YO winner Caballus and city winner Fightertown.
Caballus is a lightly raced, progressive colt who started favourite in the Group three Up And Coming Stakes in August ahead of the likes of Encap, Tom Kitten, Griff and Café Millennium etc.
Fightertown is a $1.1 million yearling purchase and recent metropolitan winner at Warwick Farm. He is also nominated for the $1 million Callander-Presnell to be run at Randwick on October 28.
The Coolmore-Waller combination has sold some outstanding prospects on Inglis Digital in the past, the likes of Minsk Moment, Naval Seal and Basquiat, etc, all proving successful for their new owners who acquired them on the digital sale.
Another entry sure to attract significant attention of buyers is Western Empire, the Group one Railway Stakes winner and earner of over $1.5 million in stakemoney.
Western Empire has competed at black-type level in 18 of his 20 career starts, winning seven of those 20 starts, including six stakes races.
In total there are 233 lots entered for the October (early) sale including 144 racehorses, 59 race fillies, 44 broodmares, 31 racehorse shares, 13 yearlings and one unraced stock.
The final countdown of bidding begins at 10 am on October 11.
