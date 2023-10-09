Essendon and Geelong's AFLW stars took to Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday, October 8, for their second annual country fixture in the seaside city.
The official crowd number came in at 2832, down from last year's 4560 at the same venue but comparable to other matches across the country during round six of the 2023 season.
The Standard's photographer Sean McKenna was boundary-side to capture both the action and colour of the event.
