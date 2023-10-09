The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man Brett Roche denies aggravated burglary in Hamilton

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lawyer says a bottle of soft drink found to have an accused man's DNA on it is a move-able object that does not link him to an aggravated burglary in Hamilton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.