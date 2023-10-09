A lawyer says a bottle of soft drink found to have an accused man's DNA on it is a move-able object that does not link him to an aggravated burglary in Hamilton.
Portland's Brett Roche, 34, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 9, for a one-day contested hearing.
Police allege Mr Roche went to Hamilton's Grosvenor Place on December 17, 2022, where a car was parked with bikes attached to the rear of the vehicle.
Two satchels were stolen from the bikes - one containing a repair kit and the other a poncho.
It's alleged Mr Roche was unable to gain entry to a house, but a soft drink bottle was left at the address.
He then allegedly went to a neighbouring address, tried a number of doors and windows and entered a home through a window, where a 90-year-old woman was in bed asleep.
He allegedly crawled past the elderly woman's bed and into a kitchen, taking two mobile phones, an iPad, NAB card, Medicare card and $50 in cash.
The accused man was disturbed by a male, who challenged him.
He shone a torch in the man's eyes and fled in spectacular fashion - throwing himself through a window.
The two bike satchels were later found by police in a garden.
A couple of hours later the NAB card was used in Portland to withdraw $2000 cash.
It is not alleged Mr Roche withdrew the cash but that he was at the ATM with an unknown co-accused who was present during the Hamilton offending.
Police said Mr Roche was on bail at the time, subject to conditions including an overnight curfew and had to live at a Portland address.
Police conducted DNA tests on the soft drink bottle which allegedly came back positive to Mr Roche.
A black wallet claimed to belong to Mr Roche was also handed in to police which contained the 90-year-old woman's driver's licence.
During Mr Roche's police interview, which was played in court, he told detectives he hadn't been to Hamilton for 10 years.
But the court heard mobile phone checks revealed Mr Roche's phone pinged off Hamilton towers at the time of the alleged offences, as well as in Portland when the back card was being used.
Mr Roche repeatedly denied the offending during his interview, stating there was "no hope in hell" it was him and that someone was trying to set him up.
Portland's Daniel Brown told the court Mr Roche asked him for a lift on the night of December 17.
He said they left sometime around midnight, he dropped him off and sat and waited for about an hour before returning to Hamilton.
A lawyer for Mr Roche said the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was her client who committed the alleged crimes.
She said Mr Brown had been interviewed about the aggravated burglary and he had an "interest" to minimise his conduct.
She said the soft drink bottle was a movable object and Mr Roche's attached DNA was insufficient evidence to prove he was at the scene of the crime.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said there was no inference or innocent explanation as to how his DNA came to be on the bottle.
She said the bottle was found on a "very, very secluded residential street" which was not a place where people would be walking back from a pub or otherwise.
"The likelihood of it somehow being discarded is implausible," the sergeant said.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie adjourned the case to consider all the evidence.
She will make a finding at a later date.
Mr Roche was jailed in July 2023 for nine months over an unrelated burglary.
The court heard at the time he had been previously convicted of more than 20 burglaries.
