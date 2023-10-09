After being medically discharged from the army following an ankle injury about a decade ago, Portland's Steven Mills didn't know what his future held.
Mr Mills, 29, decided to retrain as a mechanic and on Thursday, October 5, 2023, he was named South West TAFE Apprentice of the Year at its annual awards night.
The automotive apprentice was recognised for his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to his studies at the Warrnambool ceremony in front of 300 people.
Mr Mills said the award was unexpected and it had been a long road to recovery after he "destroyed" his ankle in the army but he's "slowly got there".
"It was a very big surprise considering where I've come from," Mr Mills said of the award win. "I definitely didn't expect to be anywhere here."
The apprentice mechanic is also a qualified plumber but unable to work in the industry due to his injury.
"I couldn't do plumbing anymore so I went and followed my other dreams," he said.
"It shows anyone can do it if they put their heart into it."
Mr Mills began an automotive apprenticeship about three and-a-half years ago, following in his grandfather's footsteps.
Mr Mills is employed by Portland Mechanical Services and is due to become fully qualified in January 2024.
"My grandfather was a mechanic for 60 years so it's sort of in the blood," he said.
"When I got medically discharged from the army I thought all my dreams had been crushed. I didn't really know where to go from there. I fell into some dark times and clawed my way out thanks to the people around me."
Mr Mills said he enjoyed working on the newer cars and was always learning and problem solving as manufacturers continued to release new technologies.
"Because of the workshop I work in we get to work on all kinds of stuff," he said. "The earliest car I've worked on so far is a 1934 Pontiac which is pretty cool."
Mr Mills thanked his employer Portland Mechanical Services, owner Brad Frost, partner Emma Thompson, his parents Kevin and Pauline and SW TAFE "for giving me every opportunity I can to succeed".
Mr Mills was one of seven award recipients at the event which acknowledged outstanding achievements across automotive, carpentry, cabinet making, electrical, engineering and plumbing trades.
SW TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said the awards highlighted the amazing things its trades students and their employers were doing in the community.
SW TAFE head of building, construction and smart technologies Chris Lawlor said the awards highlighted the top award winners and inspired other apprentices to continue to work hard to achieve outstanding results.
As well as awards for the top students in each year level, commemorative awards were also presented to outstanding students dedicated to their trades.
Major award winners included:
Automotive Apprentice of the Year: Steven Mills - Portland Mechanical Services, Portland.
Cabinet Making Apprentice of the Year: James Williams (Kustom Kitchens and WestVic Staffing Solutions, Portland).
Carpentry Apprentice of the Year: Patrick McGillivray (Roberts Builders, Cobden).
Electrotechnology Apprentice of the Year: Elliot Riley (Belmont Electrics, Warrnambool).
Fabrication Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Harry Clark (Moose Engineering - Hamilton).
Mechanical Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Tully Massey-Slee (Saputo Dairy Australia and WestVic Staffing Solutions, Warrnambool).
Plumbing Apprentice of the Year: Isaiah Mulley (Tim Wilken Plumbing, Hamilton).
