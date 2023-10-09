The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland mechanic wins South West TAFE Apprentice of the Year

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 9 2023 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland automotive apprentice Steven Mills was named South West TAFE's Apprentice of the Year at its annual trades awards night on Thursday, October 5. Picture supplied
Portland automotive apprentice Steven Mills was named South West TAFE's Apprentice of the Year at its annual trades awards night on Thursday, October 5. Picture supplied

After being medically discharged from the army following an ankle injury about a decade ago, Portland's Steven Mills didn't know what his future held.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.