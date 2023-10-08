Cash Converters receipts lead to arrest of alleged thief

A former Glenormiston man has been remanded in custody after receipts from Cash Converters were found in a stolen car at Mount Gambier.
Matthew Graham, 37, now of Colac, had only recently been released from prison when it's alleged he stole two vehicles and broke into an unoccupied house in Colac.
It's alleged he searched through the home and stole jewellery before driving off in a deceased woman's red Corolla in early September.
That vehicle was then seen in Cobden in the following days and then located in Mount Gambier during mid September.
South Australian police officers searched the vehicle and found Cash Converters receipts in the glove box.
The receipts for jewellery were in Mr Graham's name.
He was located by Colac crime investigation unit detectives, arrested and charged with a range of offences.
Those allegations include the theft of the Corolla and the jewellery from the unoccupied home, handling stolen goods and the theft of a red Holden utility in Simpson.
Mr Graham appeared in the Colac Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody to appear in the Geelong court on October 23.
Police also allege Mr Graham committed a petrol drive-off in Geelong while in the red Corolla in the company of a woman who has now been charged with a string of separate offences.
That woman, Corrine Mora, last week appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where she was denied bail and remanded in custody until December 15 for a committal mention hearing.
It's alleged she was involved in ramming a police vehicle at Princetown and the theft of three firearms and sneakers from a Cobden-Terang Road property.
