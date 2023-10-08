The Standard
Colac's Matthew Graham, 37, arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 9 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:06am
Cash Converters receipts lead to arrest of alleged thief
A former Glenormiston man has been remanded in custody after receipts from Cash Converters were found in a stolen car at Mount Gambier.

