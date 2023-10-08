Buses to replace morning train service after animal strike

Passengers travelling to Melbourne on the 9.28am Warrnambool line service will now have to take the bus after an incident with an animal.
The service change was announced on Monday, October 9.
The 9.28am Warrnambool to Southern Cross service will not run after an animal was struck by a train.
Passengers have been advised to board replacement coaches between Warrnambool and Geelong.
Transfers will then be in place to complete the journey to Melbourne.
V/Line apologised on their website for any delays.
There is limited space for bikes on coach replacement services and there are no pets or hot food/liquids allowed on board.
Customers with accessibility needs please call 1800 800 007 before travelling
A V/Line spokesman said the 1pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool train service terminated at Colac after 3pm.
Around 130 passengers boarded three replacement coaches.
