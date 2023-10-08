The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Koroit man, 29, to apply for bail in Warrnambool court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit police have located and seized an over-and-under shotgun. This is a file image.
Koroit police have located and seized an over-and-under shotgun. This is a file image.

A 29-year-old Koroit man has been remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Monday charged with firearm offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.