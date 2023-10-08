A 29-year-old Koroit man has been remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Monday charged with firearm offences.
Koroit police were called on Saturday night after a man damaged property at Woolsthorpe's Union Hotel.
Further inquiries led to police arresting and charging the man with nine offences on Sunday.
Those charges include making threats to kill, wilfully damaging a table at the pub, damaging a glass sliding door at another location, being a prohibited person in possession of an over-and-under shotgun and ammunition and handling stolen goods - all while on bail.
The man was previously jailed for two months after being involved in stealing a safe containing 10 firearms from a Woolsthorpe farm.
The 10 firearms were found in his car wrapped in a blanket.
A large range of tools were also stolen from the farm.
The current accused and a co-accused opened the gun safe with a grinder and disposed of the safe.
The offenders claimed another man was owed money.
On Monday, October 9, the man is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing, where it is likely that police will strongly oppose him being released.
