The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lindsey Smith-trained Triple Missile second in Group Two Gilgai Stakes

By Tim Auld
October 8 2023 - 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triple Missile ran second in the Gilgai Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
Triple Missile ran second in the Gilgai Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL sprinter Triple Missile looks to have booked a ticket to Perth for rich sprint races over its summer carnival following his second placing in the $300,000 Group Two Gilgai Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.