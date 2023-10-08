WARRNAMBOOL sprinter Triple Missile looks to have booked a ticket to Perth for rich sprint races over its summer carnival following his second placing in the $300,000 Group Two Gilgai Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
The Lindsey Smith-trained Triple Missile, with Jamie Kah in the saddle, was beaten a length by Star Patrol in the 1200-metre race down the famous Flemington straight.
Smith said he was delighted with the run put in by Triple Missile.
"I was more than happy with Triple Missile's effort to run second," Smith told The Standard. "I did think for a few strides we might have overtaken Star Patrol but he was just too strong. In my opinion we finished off the Gilgai strongly.
"I was quietly confident going into the Gilgai that he would run well. He's got a pretty good first-up record.
"Jamie thought it was a very good run."
The astute horseman said there are various options open for Triple Missile in the future.
"I would say my preferred option at this stage is to head to Perth for a few of the rich sprint races over there," he said. "We could have stayed here and raced for big money but the sprint races in Perth also offer excellent money so we might as well have a crack at them.
"Triple Missile has a great first-up and second-up record. We'll look at keeping him fresh to tackle the sprint races over there.
"Triple Missile appreciates dry tracks and should get those type of conditions in Perth."
Triple Missile took his stake earnings to more than $450,000 from 17 starts with his second placing in the Gilgai.
