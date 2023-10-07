Premier Speedway could be on track for record crowd numbers for the the 2023-24 season, general manager Michael Parry has predicted.
In January the club will host its annual classic and the Australian Annual Sprintcar Championships.
"We expect people will stay in Warrnambool for up to 10 nights to attend the classic and the Australian Annual Sprintcar Championships," Mr Parry said.
"This season we might set new records."
Fans young and old flocked to the Warrnambool Civic Green on Saturday for the season launch.
They were delighted to talk to drivers, who happily signed autographs.
Mr Parry said the launch was a way to introduce new people to the sport.
"It's a way to try and get more locals engaged with the speedway by bringing it into the city," he said.
"We want to encourage more people to come out and visit us."
Mr Parry said the season launch was first held in 2022 and had been hailed a success.
He said he was pleased with the number of people who attended on Saturday.
"We do have a lot of loyal fans but we want to introduce speedway to the next generation," Mr Parry said.
He said the club looked forward to welcoming fans to Premier Speedway on November 4 for the season opener, which will feature sprintcars, pro sprintcars modified sedans.
This will also be the start of the Warrnambool Sprintcar Track Championship.
The club celebrated the 50th annual Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January 2022.
More than 100 entries were received for the milestone event.
