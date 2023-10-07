Two experienced police officers, who attended Friday night's fatal crash scene at Simpson, have been left shaking their heads after observing a driver at 160km/h just an hour into their next shift.
Port Campbell police Senior Constable Liam Cook said a male driver from Clayton in Melbourne was seen driving at 160km/h along a straight stretch of the Great Ocean Road near the Nirranda Football Netball Club about 5pm Saturday.
His Mazda MX3 was checked on radar at 157km/h.
The vehicle has been impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1325.
The driver is expected to be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed and is expected to be charged with speeding and associated offences, which may include dangerous driving.
He is highly likely to be heavily fined and faces 12 months off the road.
The two officers attended a fatal single-vehicle collision at Simpson on Friday night at Williams Road just before 11pm.
A ute crashed into a tree and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 65-year-old Scotts Creek man, died at the scene.
Senior Constable Cook said checking a vehicle at 157km/h along the Great Ocean Road an hour after starting his next work shift was a shock.
He said attending any sort of collision, especially a fatal, had an enormous impact on emergency service workers.
"The impacts on the community are never ending," he said.
"And then to check a vehicle an hour into the next shift like that just leaves you shaking your head - when are drivers going to get the message.
"We just want people to obey the road rules and give themselves every chance of getting home safely.
"Very unfortunately for the driver on Friday night he didn't get home safely and that will have an enormous ripple impact on the community."
There have been 15 deaths on south-west roads this year, more than for all of last year and the region is on track for a 10-year road fatality high.
