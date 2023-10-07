The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Melbourne driver was recorded at 157km/h on the Great Ocean Road on Saturday afternoon

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 7 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 65-year-old Scotts Creek man died after his ute hit a tree on Williams Road in Simpson on Friday night. Picture supplied.
A 65-year-old Scotts Creek man died after his ute hit a tree on Williams Road in Simpson on Friday night. Picture supplied.

Two experienced police officers, who attended Friday night's fatal crash scene at Simpson, have been left shaking their heads after observing a driver at 160km/h just an hour into their next shift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.