Coaches have been called to replace the Melbourne to Warrnambool V/Line service at Colac midway through its journey on Saturday due to a train fault.
A V/Line spokesman said the 1pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool train service terminated at Colac after 3pm Saturday October 7, 2023 due to the fault.
The spokesman said three replacement coaches would take the 130 passengers who were on board the 1pm service from Colac to Warrnambool.
The train was scheduled to arrive in Warrnambool at 4.36pm but it will be delayed due to the incident.
The V/Line website said passengers travelling beyond Colac could board replacement coaches between Colac and Warrnambool to complete their journey.
"We are sorry for the delay in your journey," it said.
The spokesman said coaches would also replace the 5.36pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service on Saturday, October 7.
He said the 7pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool train service on Saturday night was not affected and would run as scheduled.
The latest V/Line information and network status is available at https://www.vline.com.au/
You can view V/Line's updates here.
