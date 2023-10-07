The Standard
Melbourne to Warrnambool V/Line train terminates at Colac

Updated October 7 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:40pm
Three replacement coaches have been called in to take the 130 passengers on board the 1pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool service from Colac to Warrnambool. Picture file
Coaches have been called to replace the Melbourne to Warrnambool V/Line service at Colac midway through its journey on Saturday due to a train fault.

