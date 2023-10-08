A number of South Warrnambool and south-west GWV Rebels players enjoyed the chance to impress during a AFLW training session with Geelong.
The Cats held a 60-minute session at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday ahead of their round six clash against Essendon at the same venue the following day.
Among the group was South Warrnambool senior women's players Jane McMeel, Michaela Leris and Matilda Ryan, along with Rebels-listed players Olivia Wolter, Maggie Johnstone (South Warrnambool), Sophie Curran and Annabelle Glossop (Terang Mortlake) and their coach, former AFLW player Sally Riley.
McMeel, who played for Geelong's VFLW team this year, said it was a good opportunity for the Cats' to see the calibre of talent in the south-west.
"I reached out to the VFLW recruitment guy and said we've got a heap of good players down here, I think you should take a look when you're down here," she said. "We were able to organise the session."
McMeel said Geelong's AFLW players were "super welcoming" of the group.
"They're just giving you tips here and there, it was good fun," she said.
Leris said it was an "amazing" experience.
"Just good to have a kick and you can just feel the difference in the level of skills and they've just got so much knowledge, so just really honoured to have a run around (with them)," she said.
Cats player Georgie Rankin said it was great to work alongside some of the region's best up-and-coming talent.
"We've had a few who have come down to GMHBA (Stadium) so for us to be able to come here and them come along and join us was great fun," Rankin said. "We played some fumbles (game) and some of them were the last women standing.
"We love having them come and embrace our program and immerse themselves in how we go about things.
"Jane knows all about it through the VFLW but it's also a great experience to be part of the AFLW program."
