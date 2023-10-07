A man was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after becoming stuck in a trench near the Warrnambool train station.
The man, believed to be aged in his 50s and drunk, was treated for hypothermia and taken to South West Healthcare.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said the Warrnambool unit responded to a report a person was trapped between two train carriages at the railway station at 5.30am Saturday, October 7.
But when they arrived they found a man, believed to be intoxicated, who had fallen into a trench and become stuck.
The FRV spokesman said the patient had contacted emergency services after falling into the trench.
It's not known how long the man had been stuck in the trench for.
The spokesman said when the crew arrived on scene it was to a "completely different" scenario than what was first reported, which was often the case.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Merri Street about 5.30am.
"A man believed to be in his 50s was treated for hypothermia and taken to South West Healthcare Warrnambool in a stable condition," the AV spokeswoman said.
