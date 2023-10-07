The Standard
Man stuck in trench at Warrnambool train station calls emergency services

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 7 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:36pm
Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria crews responded to reports a person was stuck between two train carriages at the railway station but arrived to a "completely different" scenario. Picture file
A man was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after becoming stuck in a trench near the Warrnambool train station.

