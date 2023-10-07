Emergency services were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Banyan Street and Raglan Parade on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred just after 2pm Saturday, October 7, 2023 when a black Mazda 2 hatchback and a silver Toyota four-wheel-drive collided.
Warrnambool police, Ambulance Victoria and Fire Rescue Victoria attended.
Banyan Street traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions while the scene was cleared.
An FRV crew completed a washaway of hazardous material at the south side of the intersection.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a report of a collision about 2pm.
"A man, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed however emergency treatment or transport was not required," the spokeswoman said.
