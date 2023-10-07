Reigning division one grand finalist Russell's Creek is going to let its on-field performances do the talking when it comes to outside noise about its off-season departures.
Creek captain-coach Cam Williams said his club, which lost several highly rated division one players to rival teams, was confident in the talent coming through its program to step up this summer.
In a strong statement, the new-look group opened its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season with a 99-run win against Wesley Yambuk Titans, which is a combination of Wesley Yambuk's and Southern Titans playing groups this year.
"It's highly talked about all the departures but what other clubs don't understand is we've always had the depth at the club anyway and the players in the side are all raring to go," Williams said.
"Our depth and youth won't let us bottom out.
"It goes to show with a 100-run win today, I had full confidence in the boys to go out there and do a job.
"Hopefully people stop talking about the departures and start looking at the squad we've got."
With four debutantes in the side, early runs came from the likes of recruit Hamish Huffidine (33), Williams (39 from 36) and teenager Ryan Barnes (30).
But it was an unbeaten mid-order 122-run partnership between Liyange Perera (60 not out) and Craig Britten (68no) that pushed Creek to a highly competitive 5-254 total after 45 overs.
"To post 250 in 45 overs first round, that's a very good start for our batting unit," Williams said. "They (Perera and Britten) whacked them in the end, I think the Titans got a little bit tired in the end.
"Britto hit the ball as clean as anything... and Pez, he's a newcomer at the club, was there last year but only played a handful of games and again, people don't know too much about him so we can't wait to show people our skillset."
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Sam Short scored two wickets opening the bowling for Creek, to be one of six wicket takers for the side.
"He probably should have had four but a couple were dropped catches," Williams said.
Russell's Creek play Mortlake away in round two before a grand final rematch against Nestles.
