The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Russell's Creek open WDCA 2023/24 season with win over Wesley Yambuk Titans

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 7 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liyanage Perera was among Russell's Creek's top run-getters on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Liyanage Perera was among Russell's Creek's top run-getters on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Reigning division one grand finalist Russell's Creek is going to let its on-field performances do the talking when it comes to outside noise about its off-season departures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.