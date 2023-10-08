Brierly-Christ Church coach Rodney Roberts praised his young skipper Campbell Love for stepping up to take the final wicket which sealed a three-run season-opening win for the Bulls.
The Bulls' held off Mortlake's chase in Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one opener, with Love claiming the final wicket of Damien Goddard in the 40th over to clinch victory.
Roberts said it was a great result to get a win on the road to open their season.
"I was really happy for the side we've got, it's a very young side and we've got a young captain who has obviously captained quite well," he said. "He put the pressure on himself, took the ball and got the final wicket."
Earlier, Love, who only arrived back in Australia on Monday, won the toss and elected to bat, with Bulls opener Damon Cooper (48 runs) getting the team off to a good start.
Cooper combined with Love (38) with the second wicket to push the side close to 100 before Sahan Bamunuarachchi (20) and Dave Subasinghe (12 not out) made crucial runs down the order to get the side to 9-167 after 45 overs.
"Damon's been batting quite well in the nets and he took it out on the ground today," Roberts said. "We got off to a good start."
Looking to defend their total, Bulls overseas recruit Sam Thewlis enjoyed a stellar first game with the ball, with the English off-spinner pulling off figures of 5-29 from nine overs.
"That's just a ripping effort for kid whose never really played on a hard wicket before," Roberts said of Thewlis.
Mortlake's Clinton Baker (54) and Will Kain (37) did their best to set the side for victory, but the Cats' middle order failed to fire as the side was ultimately dismissed for 164.
Roberts said there was things he would take away from Saturday's performance for his group to improve on.
"Getting starts is great but we'd like someone to continue on a little bit more and contribute a big score," he said. "But first game, I suppose everyone was nervous but that will settle down the further the season goes along."
