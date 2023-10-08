The Standardsport
Brierly-Christ Church defeat Mortlake by three runs in division one opener

Updated October 8 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:28pm
Brierly-Christ Church skipper Campbell Love, pictured in 2020, enjoyed a strong first game as captain on Saturday. File picture
Brierly-Christ Church coach Rodney Roberts praised his young skipper Campbell Love for stepping up to take the final wicket which sealed a three-run season-opening win for the Bulls.

