The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Panmure's Lizzie Flavell to compete in 2023/24 junior sedan series

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 7 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lizzie Flavell with her junior sedan at the Premier Speedway launch on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lizzie Flavell with her junior sedan at the Premier Speedway launch on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Panmure's Lizzie Flavell has felt her confidence grow in her first two seasons as a junior sedan driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.