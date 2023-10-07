Panmure's Lizzie Flavell has felt her confidence grow in her first two seasons as a junior sedan driver.
The 14-year-old is looking forward to another season in the car as she aims to push forward up the field for more top five or podium finishes this summer.
Flavell was happy with her results last season, including a fifth in Horsham in March, as her confidence builds.
"Each time you race, you don't get as nervous anymore because you've done it a few times," Flavell told The Standard at the 2023/24 Premier Speedway launch on October 7.
"You get a lot more confidence in racing."
Racing is in Flavell's blood, with several family members competing in various categories, including super rods and wingless sprintcars.
"I was watching it as a little kid, really wanting to do it," she said.
The Terang College student, who enjoys working on her car, said her family's experience in the sport had helped her starting out.
"Because they've raced before, they've given a lot of advice and it helps," she said.
With motorsport traditionally a male-dominated sport, Flavell is excited to see more women and girls now getting behind the driver's wheel.
"I think a lot more girls should do it," she said. "It's a lot of fun, it's good girls get to do it instead of just boys."
Round one of the Junior Sedan series starts October 21 at Moama's Heartland Raceway.
