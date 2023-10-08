Warrnambool Seahawks' coach Tim Gainey praised his team's competitiveness in their Country Basketball League season-opener but felt mental lapses let them down in an over-time loss.
The Seahawks, who fought back from a 14-point half time deficit, failed to close out their round one match against Ararat Redbacks in over-time, ultimately losing the road game 77-68.
Gainey believed his side could have won the game against last year's runners-up, but credited mental focus as the difference in the final minutes.
"They (Ararat) were a physical side, we probably lacked a little in that area at the start of the game," Gainey said. "They jumped us ... and we had to fight our way back up from there.
"We did a lot to get back into the game and get it to over-time, but I think in the end they executed a lot better than we did."
Gainey was pleased to get 10 players minutes on court, with teenager Harry McGorm top-scoring with 17 points despite falling ill on Thursday.
"For him to fight back and just get on the court, to put a performance in like he did, it's a revelation to how he ended the Seahawks season to carry that over," Gainey said of McGorm. "He's still been working hard after the season and that showed."
Gainey also praised a number of younger players for "stepping up" including Ash Keen, Josh Dyson, Jalen Griffin and Rupert Morley.
"They were great throughout the whole game," he said. "It just showed if things aren't going our way it's good to have that backend of the bench to come on and give me that effort as well."
In other results, Portland Coasters men's started their season with a win against Millicent Magic, 72-54 while their women's team lost 60-80 to the Magic on Sunday.
