BOOKMAKERS slashed the price for Gold Trip in next month's $8 million Melbourne Cup from $15 to $6 after an empathetic win from the seven-year-old in Saturday's $750,000 Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.
The Ciaron Maher-trained Gold Trip, who won last year's Melbourne Cup, came with a barnstorming last to first finish to beat West Wind Blows and Soulcombe in the time-honoured Turnbull.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, surprisingly rated Saturday's victory by Gold Trip as a better performance than his Melbourne Cup win last year.
"It might seem strange to say but Gold Trip's Turnbull win was a better run than last year's Melbourne Cup victory," Maher told The Standard.
"Gold Trip was explosive winning the Turnbull. It was an incredible win.
"He's come from last to first in what seemed a few strides in a Group One and won going away.
"I would say we have Gold Trip in a better place this year than he was at the same time last year. He had a few niggles last season but he's got no niggles this year. His race record in the features here is outstanding."
Maher believed Gold Trip had been underrated by some people in Australia.
"He's a world class stayer and people tend to forget he did run fourth in the Arc in France - one of the greatest staying races in the world before he came here to race," he said.
Top jockey Mark Zahra, who rode Gold Trip to win the Turnbull and in last year's Melbourne Cup, said he couldn't believe how the stallion won Saturday's race.
"It was unbelievable," Zahra said. "He's an absolute ripper."
Maher and Eustace now face a quandary of which races to run Gold Trip in before the Melbourne Cup.
They are weighing up their options to run in the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate, or to just run Gold Trip in one of the races before the Melbourne Cup.
The Winslow training export said they will allow the dust to settle for a few days before making final plans.
The Melbourne Cup will be run on November 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.