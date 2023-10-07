Cobden formula 500 junior driver Hugo Chivell is hoping to enjoy more strong results in his second season behind the steering wheel.
The 13-year-old, who followed father Andrew, a former wingless sprintcar driver, into the sport, enjoyed his first year of competition which consists of drivers from 12-years-old to 17.
Chivell is hoping to build on a number of top five finishes, as well as a podium finish in a junior 500 wingless race, when the new season starts in November.
"It should be good, I'll look for some more good results and go out there and have fun," Chivell told The Standard at Premier Speedway's 2023/2024 launch on October 7.
Chivell was back in the car the next day, with a practice held at Mid-Western Speedway in Darlington ahead of his season-opening race at Borderline Raceway on November 25.
The Mercy Regional College student, who made his debut at his home-track Premier Speedway last season, also enjoys the chance to race in front of a home crowd.
"It's pretty fun, and really fast there," he said.
Interstate tracks, along with the necessary road-trips, are another fun part of taking up the sport.
"We went up to New South Wales a couple months ago and I got second there (in wingless)," he said.
Chivell, who also plays cricket, said he was eager to gain more experience over the next few years in the category.
