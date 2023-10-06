SLOW maturing galloper Buddie Rippa broke his maiden status for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell in winning a high-weight race at his home track on Friday.
Buddie Rippa, aided by a heady ride from underrated jockey Will Gordon fought on to defeat Hazelwood and Barbwire Baby in the 2000 metre contest.
Purcell said the lightly raced five-year-old, who is a home bred is finally starting to put it altogether.
"Buddie Rippa is a work in progress," he told The Standard. "Buddie Rippa has just taken time. He's a big strong horse who is still improving.
"He's got stayer ridden all over him. It was useless running him in shorter races early in his career. I think with time he might be suited to the 3000 metre races around Moonee Valley. I thought it was a good ride by Will as he had the horse well placed in the run."
The multiple group one winning trainer said Buddie Rippa may have his next run at Warrnambool on October 23.
Fellow local trainer Tom Dabernig sang the praises of Irish born jockey Tom Madden after he guided Prince Of Fire to win a 1000 metre maiden.
"Tom is a really hard worker," Dabernig said. "He deserves the opportunities he gets for all the hard work he puts in. Tom is a real asset to the riding ranks in Warrnambool. It's great to get another winner. I think things are just starting to turn around for the stable after a long winter."
Tickets are on sale for the popular Jericho Cup meeting which will be run at Warrnambool on December 3.
