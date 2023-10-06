The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-trained Buddie Rippa wins race on home track

By Tim Auld
Updated October 6 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Aaron Purcell, pictured at the Warrnambool races earlier this year, had a winner in Buddie Rippa on Friday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trainer Aaron Purcell, pictured at the Warrnambool races earlier this year, had a winner in Buddie Rippa on Friday. Picture by Sean McKenna

SLOW maturing galloper Buddie Rippa broke his maiden status for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell in winning a high-weight race at his home track on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.