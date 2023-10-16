A Warrnambool man, whose previous stints in jail led to a ban from possessing guns, was found with an 18.5-centimetre-long homemade bolt action rifle.
Timothy Benson, 33, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 16, to drug, driving and weapon-related offences.
The court heard the man was released from jail in November 2022 after serving five months for possessing a firearm and trafficking methamphetamine.
Then on April 14, 2023, police raided his Lachlan Street unit shortly after 1.30am, locating a stolen motorbike and an 18.5-centimetre-long homemade bolt action firearm.
Benson is prohibited from owning or possessing guns under the Firearms Act.
He was arrested, charged and bailed.
The court heard he then repeatedly breached his bail conditions, including an overnight curfew and that he not drive.
He also repeatedly drove on drugs.
Benson also pleaded guilty to evading police on August 23, fleeing at a fast speed on Caramut Road.
He is not licensed.
The man was to appear in court on August 28 but linked in via video from his car, which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described as "not suitable".
He said he was at a friend's house, three hours from Warrnambool, and agreed to attend court in person the next day.
But he failed to appear and six warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police received information from the public about Benson's whereabouts and he was located at his home on September 1 about 7.30am.
He was found in possession of nearly five grams of methamphetamine.
Benson appeared in the same court that day where he lashed out, giving a police custody officer a blood nose.
On Monday, magistrate John Bentley said the most serious charge involved the homemade gun.
"He's a prohibited person... possessing a firearm of this nature is incredibly concerning," he said.
In sentencing, Mr Bentley said if not for Benson's history, he would have considered a jail sentence followed by a period of parole.
"But your client has no hope of ever getting parole," he told Geelong lawyer Tom Edwards - who agreed.
Benson was jailed for five months, with 45 days already served in pre-sentence detention.
He will be released on a 15-month community correction order, which will including a men's behaviour program and treatment for drug abuse.
Benson was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.
