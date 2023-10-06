A $5000 surety was not enough to secure bail for a Warrnambool man with more than 80 pages of criminal history.
Timothy Benson, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, October 6, where he made a failed bail application.
The man was released from jail in November 2022 after serving five months for possessing a firearm and trafficking methamphetamine.
Then on April 14, 2023, police raided his Lachlan Street unit shortly after 1.30am, locating a stolen motorbike and an 18.5-centimetre-long homemade bolt action firearm.
Benson is prohibited from owning or possessing guns under the Firearms Act.
He was arrested, charged and bailed.
The court heard he then repeatedly breached his bail conditions, including an overnight curfew and that he not drive.
Benson is also accused of evading police on August 23, fleeing at a fast speed on Caramut Road.
He is not licensed.
The man was to appear in court on August 28 but linked in via video from his car, which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described as "not suitable".
He said he was at a friend's house, three hours from Warrnambool, and agreed to attend court in person the next day.
But he failed to appear and six warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police received information from the public about Benson's whereabouts and he was located at his home on September 1 about 7.30am.
He was found in possession of nearly five grams of methamphetamine.
Benson appeared in the same court that day where he lashed out, giving a police custody officer a blood nose.
On Friday the court heard the man would plead guilty to the offending in the same court in as early as 10 days.
Barrister Daniel Zajd urged the court to bail the man before then, stating he had caring responsibilities for his partner.
He said Benson's mother was also willing to provide the $5000 bail surety.
Mr Zajd said if released on bail, Benson intended to continue with his community correction order, which he was placed on in November 2022 and would expire in about a month.
That order includes treatment for drug abuse and grief counselling, the court heard.
But magistrate Lethbridge said the man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody.
Bail was refused and Benson will face court again at a later date.
