Three people taken to hospital after collision

Three people involved in a fail-to-giveway collision near Colac have been transported to a Geelong hospital.
Calls were made to emergency services soon after 11am Friday, October 6, after the collision at the intersection of the Colac-Lavers Hill Road and Harris Road, at Elliminyt, south of Colac.
A Colac police highway patrol unit spokesman said there were two people in a Ford stationwagon that was involved in a collision with a Holden SUV.
The major damage was to the side of the vehicle that was T-boned.
All three people were transported to a Geelong hospital for assessment and treatment.
A police investigation into the cause of the collision near the Colac Golf Course is under way.
Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, is requested to contact the Colac police HPU or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
