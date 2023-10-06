The Standard
There was a collision involving three people at at Elliminyt, south of Colac.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:43pm
Three people taken to hospital after collision
Three people involved in a fail-to-giveway collision near Colac have been transported to a Geelong hospital.

