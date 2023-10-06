A man accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat allegedly told police he'd return to her house and kill her as soon as he was released from custody.
Kaelip Apolonio, of Hamilton, was arrested this week and lodged in the Hamilton and then Warrnambool police cells.
He is charged with assault, drug and other offences.
Mr Apolonio allegedly defecated on the floor of his cell five times while in custody, urinated on the wall and floor, scratched a camera and attempted to clog a toilet to cause flooding.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, October 5.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge approved a police application to bring the man to court in handcuffs due to his aggravated behaviour in the cells.
The court heard the man threatened to kill a woman and "put her in a grave" during a texting conversation on September 25, 2023.
Then on October 5 Mr Apolonio was at another woman's house where they started arguing.
Police allege the man pushed the woman against the wall, held a knife against her throat and threatened to kill her in front of three young children.
Mr Apolonio is also accused of strangling her.
The accused victim made multiple calls to triple-zero.
When police attended one of the children said the accused man was trying to kill the woman.
The alleged victim was shaken up but not injured.
Mr Apolonio was arrested. While in custody, he allegedly told police he would return to the woman's house and kill her as soon as he was released back into the community.
As the allegations were read in court Mr Apolonio laughed and muttered "lies" under his breath.
The court heard at the time of the alleged offending the man was already on bail, charged with assaulting a different woman on May 3.
The magistrate said the accused man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be bailed.
Mr Apolonio left the court mid-way through the magistrate's ruling.
He was taken back to the cells where he will be remanded to appear in court again at a later date.
