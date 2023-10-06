Changes afoot for south-west dairy industry

A mooted closure of the Allansford Saputo factory during feisty EBA negotiations raises more than a few interesting discussion points.
Saputo says chairman and chief executive officer Lino Saputo was speaking about changes already made when he addressed the annual investor conference in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday last week in relation to processing plant closures.
What does appear certain is the Allansford factory is currently flat out, pumping out premium products at record levels and the only certainty in future is more change in the dairy industry.
The drop of the national annual milk pool from 11 billion litres to about eight billion litres has to have flow on impacts.
There are a large number of milk processors driving up prices, but how long brokers can remain influential in the markets is unknown.
There's basically a shortage of milk and the needs of the major factories drive them to take milk from some of the so-called brokers when they can.
The beauty of that is farmers are now guaranteed premium prices.
There have been hundreds of farms in the south-west getting out of dairy for a number of reasons - including cost increases, diversification, labour shortages, farm sales, retirement and climate issues.
Because of bushfires and then floods north of the border, the pool has further reduced.
The demand for south-west milk is now greater than ever.
On top of that dairy factory workers are seeking a four per cent annual increase in wages - something at least processor Saputo is not entertaining.
What's the end result of that?
If one party doesn't back down there will be milk spilt, poured down the drain, wasted and customers like cafes that need milk every day will seek alternate suppliers.
This is at a time when New Zealand farmers are being paid at least 20 per cent less than their Australian counterparts.
The Kiwis will be keen to exploit any disharmony in the Australian market with the cost of the raw product in their favour.
No Australian farmer will win out of that.
On top of that milk processor Bega has its own issues with a strike in New South Wales.
Woolsworths and Coles workers (union members) are also taking action chasing what they see as a fairer share of their employers' multi-billion dollar profits.
There is much to play out in the dairy industry - little is certain but the price of coffee is not expected to drop any time soon.
